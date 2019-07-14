As D R Horton (DHI) Market Value Rose, Echo Street Capital Management Increased by $40.16 Million Its Holding; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Rose, Shareholder Covington Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 229.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 979,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.17 million, up from 426,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 3.54 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 28.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 68,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 309,843 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 241,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.67M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Mgmt Incorporated holds 42,639 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Gru Inc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 326,609 shares. Farmers Trust invested in 25,790 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Moreover, Barnett Inc has 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 1.18% stake. Cap International Invsts invested in 39.48M shares or 1% of the stock. Lpl Financial Lc stated it has 2.04M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. American Registered Advisor Inc owns 25,985 shares. Diligent Ltd Liability Company holds 0.21% or 6,175 shares. Georgia-based Willis Investment Counsel has invested 0.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cahill Advsr has 16,429 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 23.43 million shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company has 739,045 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 11,268 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. S R Schill & Assocs invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23,736 shares to 250,088 shares, valued at $12.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,042 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $327,034 activity. Hewatt Michael W sold 3,000 shares worth $120,589.