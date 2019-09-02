As D R Horton (DHI) Market Value Rose, Brave Warrior Advisors Has Boosted by $5.76 Million Its Position; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Raised Systemax (SYX) Position

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $752.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.07. About 71,716 shares traded or 13.42% up from the average. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 140,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.09 million, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 1.58 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Lp has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 9,586 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corp reported 104,554 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Intll Group Incorporated holds 0% or 7,795 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Sei Investments has 13,745 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) or 21,466 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Victory Cap Mngmt reported 27,901 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 758 shares. State Street has 269,725 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.31 million shares in its portfolio. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,964 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication has invested 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX).