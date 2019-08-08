As D R Horton (DHI) Market Valuation Rose, Swiss National Bank Has Boosted Its Stake; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Upped Its Timken Co (TKR) Stake by $1.58 Million; Stock Value Declined

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 29,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.38M, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 861,692 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 130.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 36,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The institutional investor held 65,024 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 28,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 109,345 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS DIV; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Timken India LTD.(DM) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 21/05/2018 – TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1 RUPEE PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.50 TO $3.60; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Timken May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.90 TO $4.00, EST. $3.59; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 23/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR 2018

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 140,600 shares to 3.69 million shares, valued at $159.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 77,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TKR shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Svcs Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 31 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 57,000 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 704,434 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company holds 80,160 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 36,262 shares. 1.13 million were accumulated by Waddell And Reed. Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 0.1% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 104,446 shares. Tributary Cap Management Lc has 0.03% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 338,550 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Alps Inc holds 9,274 shares. Cap Fund Management reported 0.01% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) or 250 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank accumulated 850 shares. Adage Cap Prns Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.81M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delphi Mgmt Ma reported 31,030 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Windward Ca invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Princeton Strategies Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 8,000 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 40,574 shares. Northern holds 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 4.17M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 582,636 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) accumulated 84 shares. 33,353 were reported by Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Optimum Inv reported 0.39% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Korea Investment holds 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 59,900 shares. Synovus stated it has 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). City Com holds 0% or 375 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities holds 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 14,867 shares. Wafra has invested 0.43% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 49,100 shares to 2.69 million shares, valued at $170.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp by 29,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 715,814 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $120,589 activity.