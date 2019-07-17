As D R Horton (DHI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder White Elm Capital Decreased Its Stake by $537,100; Birinyi Associates Raised Holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG)

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 129,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 143,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 1.23M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 143.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,709 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 5,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $115.98. About 4.63 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackhill owns 45,671 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 486,664 shares. Granite Invest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,017 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Tanaka Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 106,960 were accumulated by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company. Capital Rech Glob Investors holds 0.3% or 9.23M shares. Independent Investors Incorporated accumulated 62,925 shares or 2.55% of the stock. Rh Dinel Counsel invested in 0.28% or 2,743 shares. 1.00M were reported by Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Duncker Streett & reported 1.24% stake. Moreover, Chemung Canal has 3.3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 3.36M shares. Moreover, First Republic Investment Management Incorporated has 0.65% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.20M shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Coombe Gary A sold $870,676 worth of stock. $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3,250 shares to 2,250 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,450 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 7,084 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Hennessy Advsrs has 0.13% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 11,024 were accumulated by Tiger Eye Ltd Co. West Oak Limited Com has invested 0.07% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 34,048 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Advsr has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cap Research Glob Investors has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Public Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 28,407 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 10,789 shares.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 24,300 shares to 110,900 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) by 54,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $327,034 activity. 4,000 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares with value of $147,164 were sold by Allen Barbara K.

