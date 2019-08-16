As D R Horton (DHI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Decreased Holding; Churchill Management Increases Holding in Visa Com Cl A (V)

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 13,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 62,444 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75 million, up from 49,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.33% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 2.13 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 16,232 shares to 274,131 shares, valued at $19.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 16,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,616 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Associate Inc Ct holds 174,512 shares or 4.47% of its portfolio. Wills Fincl Group reported 29,842 shares. Cornerstone Cap accumulated 5.06% or 19,617 shares. Btim Corp owns 737,556 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability reported 24,451 shares. Cadinha Co Limited Liability Co holds 4.74% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 155,057 shares. 22,088 are held by Btc Mgmt. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co reported 18,948 shares. Macquarie Ltd holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.45M shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.76% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 274,287 shares. Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 18,305 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 1.39% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Arete Wealth Advsr holds 25,845 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Argent Tru owns 77,758 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd invested in 1,675 shares.

