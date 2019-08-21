As D R Horton (DHI) Market Valuation Rose, Sadoff Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $752,350; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Lowered Corning (GLW) Holding by $6.28 Million as Share Price Declined

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 18,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 907,279 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.54M, down from 925,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 4.73M shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 190,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.46 million, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 3.88 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest, a California-based fund reported 5,277 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 0.03% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 5,919 shares. Suvretta Cap Management Ltd holds 2.7% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 2.25 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com invested in 0.02% or 3,700 shares. Prudential Financial Inc reported 421,082 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nordea holds 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 108,816 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Stifel Fincl Corp owns 73,788 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Millennium Lc owns 0.13% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 2.04M shares. Charter Tru Company accumulated 9,623 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Blackrock invested in 29.64M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dsam (London) reported 236,961 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 511,132 shares stake. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Eaton Vance Management invested in 1.15M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker Trust accumulated 8,735 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Daiwa Group accumulated 45,051 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 468,577 shares. Cullinan Assocs Inc holds 0.04% or 16,700 shares. The United Kingdom-based Dynamic Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.85% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). 10,595 are held by Qs Limited Liability Company. Stonebridge Management Incorporated reported 0.1% stake. Hsbc Hldg Pcl has invested 0.05% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Amica Retiree has invested 0.36% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Stone Run Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.58% or 35,620 shares. Valicenti Advisory invested in 181,669 shares or 2.87% of the stock. Korea accumulated 1.25 million shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Blb&B Advsrs Limited Company invested in 260,244 shares. 123,376 are owned by Paloma Prtn.