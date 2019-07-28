As D R Horton (DHI) Market Valuation Rose, Grs Advisors Has Lowered by $6.12 Million Its Stake; As Juniper Networks (JNPR) Share Value Declined, South Texas Money Management LTD Lifted Stake

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 13,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 692,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 678,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.68. About 5.33M shares traded or 57.63% up from the average. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 13/03/2018 – Juniper Networks’ New Metro Fabric Modernizes Metro Service Delivery; 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks: Names Manoj Leelanivas as Executive Vice Pres, Chief Pdt Officer; 04/05/2018 – Company Profile for Juniper Payments; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Source Photonics Wins a Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award; 01/05/2018 – Dasher Technologies Appoints Al Chien as President and Former Juniper Networks Executive John Galatea as VP of Sales; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 30/04/2018 – Juniper Payments Announces New Management Appointments; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 43.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 149,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, down from 342,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.61B market cap company. It closed at $44.5 lastly. It is down 1.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Edgestream Prtnrs LP has invested 0.24% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 183,805 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.08% or 157,541 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Liability Com has 0.63% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Mason Street Lc holds 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 48,479 shares. Bb&T has 0.13% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 182,047 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada owns 3 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Lc reported 14,235 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Chartist Ca invested in 5,169 shares. Altfest L J Communication accumulated 9,736 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 77,384 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk holds 0.04% or 277,599 shares. Cap Invsts stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $395.56 million for 10.50 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $120,589 activity. $120,589 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) was sold by Hewatt Michael W.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 100,574 shares to 372,071 shares, valued at $12.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 5,718 shares to 6,922 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,761 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 52,462 shares. Ckw Financial Gp holds 2,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company holds 31,568 shares. 9,911 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt Inc. Oak Assocs Oh holds 0.78% or 483,919 shares. Aviva Pcl owns 129,068 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1.35M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gam Holding Ag has 0.07% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 67,184 shares. Adage Prns Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 375,500 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Company Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,512 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 317,331 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Artemis Mngmt Llp holds 3.28M shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated holds 0.13% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 75,508 shares.