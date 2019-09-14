As D.R. Horton Com Stk (DHI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Lowered Holding; Laffer Investments Raised Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $9.30 Million

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc Com Stk (DHI) by 27.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 102,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 266,867 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.51 million, down from 369,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in D.R. Horton Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 3.23 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 170 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 13,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $714.23 million, up from 12,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 11.62M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27 million for 9.90 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $811.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 53,529 shares to 150,307 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Conns Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CONN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Auxier Asset, a Oregon-based fund reported 17,050 shares. Chevy Chase accumulated 283,469 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.05% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 184,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.40 million shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division reported 17,078 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 98,565 shares. Synovus accumulated 288 shares or 0% of the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Limited reported 7,925 shares. 413,100 were reported by Adage Prtnrs Gru. 9,586 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa. Bb&T invested 0.14% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Lodge Hill Capital Limited Liability accumulated 85,000 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Nordea Investment holds 0.01% or 104,709 shares in its portfolio. Lateef Investment Mngmt Lp owns 274,200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust Bancorporation Na invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Commercial Bank owns 191,925 shares. Capital Research Global reported 3.82 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Acropolis Invest Llc reported 2,428 shares. Bellecapital invested in 3.36% or 98,644 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Park National Corporation Oh owns 915,734 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs has invested 2.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guardian Invest, a California-based fund reported 31,650 shares. Connors Investor has 1.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 52,196 were reported by Aureus Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Axa reported 4.14M shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Cambridge Company invested in 533,184 shares. Friess Associates Limited Liability, a Wyoming-based fund reported 299,267 shares. Cypress Limited Liability (Wy) holds 0.07% or 1,064 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.