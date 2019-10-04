As Cytosorbents (CTSO) Shares Declined, Holder Avenir Has Lifted Position; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Shares Declined While Shah Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) by 66.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 58,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.90% . The institutional investor held 145,300 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960,000, up from 87,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Cytosorbents Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.61M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.91. About 112,312 shares traded. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 40.00% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 04/04/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM LOAN TO PROVIDE WORKING CAPITAL TO FUND ONGOING OPS AND TO SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $9; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – EXPECT SECOND QUARTER 2018 PRODUCT SALES TO EXCEED PRODUCT SALES REPORTED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents to Meet With European Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo and in Meetings in Frankfurt, Geneva and Zurich; 23/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Mar. 28; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Reports on the Successful 5th International CytoSorb Users Meeting and 38th ISICEM Critical Care Conference; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 20/04/2018 – DJ CytoSorbents Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSO)

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 769.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 384,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 434,533 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $2.535. About 6.70 million shares traded or 23.51% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold GPOR shares while 86 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 154.68 million shares or 1.21% less from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Grp Inc One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 27,247 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated reported 20,892 shares. The Colorado-based Alps Advisors has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 0.01% stake. Glenmede Tru Na reported 6,422 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Aviance Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 54,000 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 113,223 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9.61M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Ameriprise has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Swiss Comml Bank owns 288,058 shares.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $169,600 activity. Wood David M. bought $97,600 worth of stock. $36,300 worth of stock was bought by Craine Patrick K. on Friday, August 30.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gulfport Energy investor Firefly to avoid proxy fight for now – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Analysts Recommend Holding These 2 Falling Knives – GuruFocus.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gulfport Energy Corporation: Massively Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Presents At J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 7 investors sold CTSO shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 1.03% less from 8.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Creative Planning owns 34,390 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Papp L Roy Assoc holds 13,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 15,751 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 20,888 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 116,547 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 2,161 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw holds 24,860 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 77,387 shares or 0% of the stock. Avenir reported 145,300 shares. Spark Llc owns 10,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm has invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $31,395 activity.

More notable recent Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “World Sepsis Day 2019: CytoSorbents Highlights Its Support of Multiple Organizations In the Fight Against Sepsis – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Wesfarmers Limited’s (ASX:WES)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cytosorbents: Revenue Could Decline 70%+ In 2022 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With A -17% Earnings Drop, Is Cytosorbents Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSO) A Concern? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CytoSorbents Expands CytoSorb Distribution in Latin America to Brazil, Colombia, and Costa Rica – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $959.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6,552 shares to 607,617 shares, valued at $124.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 118,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).