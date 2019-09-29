As Cytokinetics (CYTK) Shares Rose, Fosun International LTD Cut Its Stake; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Raised Its Stake

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 23,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 441,658 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.06M, up from 417,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 4.35 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%; 08/03/2018 – DELTA’S NORTHEAST OPERATION BACK ON TRACK FOLLOWING STORM; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Names Michael Huerta to Board; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 05/04/2018 – Sears Holding, Delta Air hit by customer data breach at tech firm; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO JACOBSON: CORPORATE TRAVEL DEMAND REMAINS STRONG; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL); 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 91,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.51% . The institutional investor held 148,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 239,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Cytokinetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $669.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 363,528 shares traded. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 63.62% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference; 16/03/2018 Cytokinetics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – URE SMA, CO ANNOUNCED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO INCREASE EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND FUNDRAISING FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY; 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 17/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew and Expand Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA; 26/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALED $255.5 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy; 26/04/2018 – Cytokinetics 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cytokinetics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTK)

Analysts await Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 40.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.56 actual EPS reported by Cytokinetics, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

