As Cytokinetics (CYTK) Market Value Rose, Dafna Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $1.72 Million; Peoples Utd Finl (PBCT) Shareholder Eaton Vance Management Has Cut Its Position as Stock Value Declined

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) by 115.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 214,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.51% . The hedge fund held 400,294 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 185,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cytokinetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 493,400 shares traded or 14.70% up from the average. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 63.62% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 26/03/2018 – Cytokinetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA; 26/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALED $255.5 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Cytokinetics 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 16/03/2018 Cytokinetics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cytokinetics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTK); 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS STUDY DEMONSTRATED `SUFFICIENT STATISTICAL POWER`; 17/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew and Expand Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (PBCT) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 132,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 463,743 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, down from 595,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Peoples Utd Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 3.34M shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $295.8M; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.05%, EST. 3.07%; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q OPER EPS 30C, EST. 30C; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Rev $386.2M; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q EPS 30C; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Names Jeff Tengel President; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Financial, Inc. Names Jeff Tengel President; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC – NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $295.8 MLN IN 1Q18 COMPARED TO $292.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $107.9 Million, or $0.30 Per Common Share

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53,700 shares to 278,811 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Se by 22,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,650 shares, and cut its stake in Kura Oncology Inc.

Analysts await People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.33 per share. PBCT’s profit will be $131.53M for 10.86 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by People's United Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

