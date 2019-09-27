As Cyrusone (CONE) Valuation Rose, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Boosted Holding; Salient Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Holding by $1.15 Million

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 51,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 338,955 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.56M, up from 287,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 562,028 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 62.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 27,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 16,341 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $689,000, down from 43,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.82. About 84,086 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners Declares Increase in Quarterly Distributions; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 05/03/2018 – Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENGAGES JOINT LEAD ARRANGERS TO ARRANGE DEBT FINANCING

Analysts await Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CQP’s profit will be $280.72 million for 19.32 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cheniere Energy Partners: Is It Worth The Money To Invest In This Energy Stock? – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Cheniere Energy, Inc. Stock May Be Your Best Bet for Natural Gas – Investorplace.com” published on February 23, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere Partners Announces Offering of $1.0 Billion Senior Notes Due 2029 – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cheniere and PETRONAS Sign 20-Year LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement – Business Wire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge completes acquisitions of remaining Houston-based MLP operations – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 541,019 shares to 2.82 million shares, valued at $194.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Midstream Partners L by 10,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CyrusOne jumps 7.1% on potential sale report – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Buys by Top Brass: CEO Wojtaszek’s $249.5K Bet on CONE – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne: This 3%-Yielding Data Center REIT Should Continue To Deliver – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.