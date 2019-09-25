As Cyrusone (CONE) Valuation Rose, Holder Usca Ria Has Increased Holding; Howland Capital Management Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Increased by $2.15 Million as Share Value Rose

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 192.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 17,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 27,180 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, up from 9,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 9,778 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 23.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 42,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 218,948 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.22 million, up from 176,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 46,824 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 28,900 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 224,890 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca), a California-based fund reported 2,550 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Cls Investments Ltd Company has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 189,178 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 31,668 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP invested 0.03% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Penn Management accumulated 49,405 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Gideon Cap Advsr Incorporated holds 0.27% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 13,374 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Polar Asset Mngmt Partners stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Rmb Management Ltd Company invested in 57,620 shares. D E Shaw And Co has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Digital Realty: One Of My Greatest REIT Buys – Ever – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 28, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “CyrusOne gets interest from rival Digital Realty as possible bidders gather, report says – Dallas Business Journal” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Buys by Top Brass: CEO Wojtaszek’s $249.5K Bet on CONE – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Monarch Gold sells Pandora NSR to Agnico Eagle – MINING.com” published on March 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top Gold Stocks for 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Higher gold prices help Agnico Eagle Mines to Q2 earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gold producers pledge restraint, remembering lessons of earlier bull surge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.