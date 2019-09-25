As Cyrusone (CONE) Valuation Rose, Holder Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Has Decreased as Shares Rose

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 93.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 67,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 4,534 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $262,000, down from 72,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.68. About 147,409 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500.

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd sold 409,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 12.09M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33B, down from 12.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 1.86M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 651,884 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $179.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp by 25,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:PE).

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CONE’s profit will be $100.75 million for 21.54 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 76,807 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De owns 3.30M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Glenmede Trust Na has 980 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.03% or 23,455 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com reported 711 shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 321,487 shares or 0% of the stock. Grassi Invest Mgmt stated it has 1.08% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 7,890 were accumulated by Cambridge Inv Advisors Inc. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Clearbridge Invests Lc invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 44,300 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.05% or 55,090 shares.

