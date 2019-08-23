As Cyrusone (CONE) Valuation Rose, Apg Asset Management Us Increased Stake by $28.08 Million; Aegion (AEGN) Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Trimmed Position as Valuation Declined

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Aegion Corp (AEGN) by 81.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 108,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 24,762 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436,000, down from 133,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Aegion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $601.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 15,746 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 18/04/2018 – AEGION SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER MICHAEL WHITE RESIGNED; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Mark A. Menghini as General Counsel and Secretary; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names David Morris EVP and CFO; 26/04/2018 – Aegion Shareholders Elect Nine Directors; 30/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Fred’s, Statoil, Aegion; 08/03/2018 Aegion Corporation Projects Receive Top Industry Honors for Second Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES MARK MENGHINI AS INTERIM GENERAL COUNSEL

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 44.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 540,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.67M, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.65. About 165,663 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Limited reported 0.83% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Comerica Bancorporation invested in 89,256 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Heitman Real Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 649,915 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 45,714 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability holds 5,850 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 142,962 shares. 345 were reported by Cwm Lc. 6,103 were reported by Gideon Capital Advsrs. First Republic Inv reported 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). California-based Lpl Limited Co has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 286,993 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Westwood Holdg Group has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,890 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 536,780 shares to 2.69M shares, valued at $539.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 111,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. Wojtaszek Gary J also bought $199,436 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) shares.

