As Cyrusone (CONE) Stock Rose, Holder Victory Capital Management Trimmed by $3.36 Million Its Stake; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Aurelius Capital Management LP Decreased Stake

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 64,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 387,223 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.31M, down from 451,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 1.60M shares traded or 88.03% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 346,267 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. $99,901 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was bought by KLAYKO MICHAEL on Monday, March 11.