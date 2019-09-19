As Cyrusone (CONE) Stock Price Rose, Usca Ria Has Raised Position by $1.02 Million; Hilton Capital Management Has Upped Its Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Stake by $10.56 Million as Valuation Declined

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 192.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 17,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 27,180 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 9,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $74.75. About 14,756 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 3829.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 251,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 257,899 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.90 million, up from 6,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 583,538 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 11/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this fall, NBC News confirms; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – ALSO INTENDING TO GIVE CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 09/03/2018 – Sharenet: Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 171,951 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Co reported 350,867 shares. Round Table Ser Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Zweig holds 0.56% or 138,743 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Com has 2.86% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 36.74M shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd accumulated 364,804 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Iowa Bank invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.58% or 3.70M shares in its portfolio. 584,243 are owned by Westwood Hldgs Group Inc. Van Strum And Towne accumulated 0.24% or 8,108 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv owns 116,940 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Act Ii Management Ltd Partnership holds 200,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 1.64M shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 406,777 shares to 21,670 shares, valued at $935,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Md Qual Muni Inc Fund (NMY) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,510 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 31,668 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Co LP reported 418,172 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.02% or 579,780 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability owns 7,198 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Strs Ohio reported 421,129 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs holds 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 7,890 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Cornerstone Advsr owns 111 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fca Corp Tx invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested 0.05% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 237,926 shares. Sandler Cap Mgmt invested in 6,700 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 11,348 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 37,894 shares.

