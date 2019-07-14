As Cyrusone (CONE) Shares Rose, Endeavour Capital Advisors Increased Position; Boyar Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Legg Mason (LM) by $1.71 Million

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $38.68. About 678,160 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q EPS 86c; 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Royce’s new open-end fund prospectuses become effective on May 1, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Raises Quarter Dividend to 34c; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 32,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 289,046 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, up from 256,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.89. About 319,893 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Limited holds 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 8,362 shares. Weiss Multi owns 0.08% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 115,000 shares. Hightower Tru Lta invested in 0.04% or 10,720 shares. Clarkston Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.82 million shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 8.15M shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 34,350 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 384 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 5,641 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company accumulated 1,090 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 252,910 shares. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership holds 0.47% or 500,375 shares. Shell Asset Management Co stated it has 21,834 shares. Macquarie Group Inc invested in 0.06% or 1.31 million shares. Ww stated it has 915,285 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 258,739 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 89,256 shares. Asset Management One Co has invested 0.06% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 7,475 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 1.08M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Mutual Of America Capital Limited owns 94,922 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Zevenbergen Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 4,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Fincl accumulated 66,044 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Co owns 72 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management accumulated 500 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt invested 1.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.3% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% or 203,652 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $299,337 activity. KLAYKO MICHAEL had bought 1,955 shares worth $99,901 on Monday, March 11.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 35,329 shares to 788,261 shares, valued at $15.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Real Estate Tr by 58,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,688 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).