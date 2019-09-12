As Cyrusone (CONE) Share Value Rose, Marlowe Partners LP Raised Its Holding by $7.27 Million; As H And E Equipment Services I (HEES) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Cut Its Position

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 165.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 127,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 204,743 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82M, up from 77,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $74.17. About 627,380 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in H And E Equipment Services I (HEES) by 93.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 361,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The hedge fund held 26,550 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $772,000, down from 387,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in H And E Equipment Services I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 183,532 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 23,392 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc owns 6,150 shares. Kbc Nv reported 80,540 shares stake. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.03% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 23,787 shares. Natixis stated it has 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). The New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Marlowe Lp has 6.83% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 204,743 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested 0.03% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 418,172 were reported by Loomis Sayles And Comm L P. 2,589 are owned by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc). Hightower Advsr Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 7,329 shares. Cbre Clarion Lc reported 0.45% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Westfield Limited Partnership invested 0.21% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 426,390 shares.

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06M and $173.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold HEES shares while 34 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 25.56 million shares or 3.34% more from 24.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Management Incorporated reported 26,550 shares. Bokf Na owns 81,214 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technologies Incorporated has invested 0.01% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 482,094 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Ftb Advsr accumulated 0% or 382 shares. 3,519 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp reported 18,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 5,959 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 27,710 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd owns 15,107 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 1,833 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 1.24% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Fmr Llc has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Pillar Pacific Management Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 23.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HEES’s profit will be $26.12M for 9.52 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.87% EPS growth.