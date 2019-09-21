As Cyrusone (CONE) Share Value Rose, Marlowe Partners LP Has Boosted Position by $7.27 Million; Mack Cali Rlty (CLI) Holding Maintained by Levin Capital Strategies Lp

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 165.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 127,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 204,743 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82 million, up from 77,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 1.33 million shares traded or 42.05% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Mack Cali Rlty Corp (CLI) by 316% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 39,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The hedge fund held 52,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Mack Cali Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 675,462 shares traded or 50.15% up from the average. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 22.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 35c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Addition of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors and Enhancements to Corporate Governance; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Rev $139M; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q EPS 45c; 28/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $43M; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $50.7M; 02/05/2018 – MACK-CALI 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 50C, EST. 46C

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 9,152 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 135,579 shares. J Goldman And Communication Ltd Partnership has 7,162 shares. State Street owns 4.60M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 1.64 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 3,496 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 37,894 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 421,129 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn holds 6,110 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.46% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Raymond James Trust Na owns 11,066 shares. Ameriprise holds 504,370 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr has 711 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank has 201,399 shares. Van Eck Corporation holds 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 24,925 shares.

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06M and $173.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $47,893 activity.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 45,394 shares to 121,134 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simply Good Foods Co by 32,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,375 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).