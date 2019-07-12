As Cyrusone (CONE) Share Price Rose, Aew Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding; Wabco Holdings (WBC) Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $13.11 Million

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC) by 22.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 100,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 341,750 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.05 million, down from 441,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 177,724 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 186,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 716,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.59M, down from 903,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $58.95. About 449,111 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Company reported 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). National Asset accumulated 5,786 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest stated it has 0.73% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Profund Advsr Llc accumulated 16,378 shares. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 135,568 shares. Heitman Real Estate Lc holds 1.48% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 649,915 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 20,632 shares. Security & Mgmt owns 972,475 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Amer Assets Inv Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 71,000 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). The Georgia-based Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Blair William & Il holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 51,763 shares. Consolidated Inv Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 25,000 shares. Endurance Wealth holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. CONE’s profit will be $91.68M for 18.19 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 379,000 shares to 3.02M shares, valued at $92.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 195,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $299,337 activity. 1,955 shares valued at $99,901 were bought by KLAYKO MICHAEL on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CyrusOne is Selected by Hewlett Packard Enterprise for Off-Premise Delivery of HPE GreenLake Consumption-Based IT Solutions – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) – Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On CyrusOne, US Steel And More – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CyrusOne Inc (CONE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CONE Selling Below CEO’s Recent Buy Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp holds 0.02% or 4.49M shares in its portfolio. Vertex One Asset Management holds 0.71% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 25,000 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Highbridge Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 25,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Commerce has invested 0.03% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Ameriprise has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Utah Retirement System has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Panagora Asset owns 0.09% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 161,788 shares. Price Michael F holds 1.29% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 79,110 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of owns 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 100 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) invested in 0% or 7 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.06% stake. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 120,789 shares or 3.55% of the stock. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 11,697 shares.

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2 per share. WBC’s profit will be $102.47M for 16.57 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CORRECTION: WABCO Presents Its First Electric Trailer Prototype at IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018; Unveils How Its Technology Leadership for Trailers Is ‘Mobilizing Vehicle Intelligence’ to Improve Efficiency and Fuel Economy for Fleets – GlobeNewswire” on September 14, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WABCO’s Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Set for April 26 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WABCO HOLDINGS INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation of Buyout – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MERGER ALERT â€“ PDOB and WBC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sprint, Wabco Holdings, and Sibanye-Stillwater Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 28, 2019.