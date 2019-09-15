As Cyrusone (CONE) Market Value Rose, Channing Capital Management Lifted Position; Court Place Advisors Position In Fastenal Co (FAST) Was Has Upped

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cyrusone (CONE) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 28,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 144,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.36M, up from 116,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 97,526 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 12,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 24,290 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $792,000, up from 12,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Court Place Advisors Llc, which manages about $189.65 million and $254.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,264 shares to 64,661 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

