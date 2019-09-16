As Cyrusone (CONE) Market Valuation Rose, Usca Ria Has Boosted Stake; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Spc Financial Cut Position as Stock Value Rose

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 192.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 17,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 27,180 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 9,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 665,691 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 77.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 16,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4,725 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 21,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.69M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.84 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc owns 5,021 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tower Bridge owns 11,644 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc owns 79,805 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Ltd has 10,760 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed holds 0.35% or 1.51M shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 4.59 million shares or 0.7% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mairs & Incorporated holds 0.02% or 21,611 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 287,293 shares. First National Bank & Trust And Trust Of Newtown owns 11,379 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And, a Virginia-based fund reported 13,811 shares. Cullinan Assoc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tru Of Vermont invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $496.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 7,870 shares to 27,225 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 15,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).