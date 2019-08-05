As Cyrusone (CONE) Market Valuation Rose, Grassi Investment Management Has Lifted Holding by $564,200; As Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Stock Price Declined, Real Estate Management Services Has Cut Its Stake

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 30.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 305,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 683,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, down from 988,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 1.04 million shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 10,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 125,095 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, up from 114,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.02. About 2.03M shares traded or 135.52% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,375 shares to 3,254 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 24,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,250 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. KLAYKO MICHAEL bought $99,901 worth of stock or 1,955 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 35,281 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Blair William And Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 51,763 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 6,884 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 39,752 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 45,844 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 326,844 shares. Raymond James Associates has invested 0.05% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 704,054 shares. Sageworth has 494 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bartlett & Co Ltd Liability Co reported 350 shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 43,294 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 643,762 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 63,402 shares. Heitman Real Securities Ltd Liability Com has 649,915 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Westwood Holdings Gp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.00 million activity.

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.43 million for 10.12 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.