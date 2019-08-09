As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Value Rose, Ls Investment Advisors Has Trimmed by $339,920 Its Holding; Profit Investment Management Has Decreased Stake in Epam Sys (EPAM) as Market Valuation Rose

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 7,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 22,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 29,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $186.23. About 243,933 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 24,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 778,579 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 802,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 2.22 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Fincl Bank Tru has 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Company holds 0.01% or 1,259 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Com has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Cambridge Investment Advsr holds 91,914 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Llc reported 778,579 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 498,866 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Ct has invested 0.38% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Piedmont Investment Advisors owns 27,384 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.14% or 61,507 shares. Cibc reported 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Salem Investment Counselors invested in 900 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Investments reported 522,211 shares stake. Raymond James Assoc invested in 0% or 46,498 shares. Frontier Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 376,439 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.97M for 23.69 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,319 shares to 20,588 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) by 21,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith A.O. Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.58% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 1,948 shares stake. 6,464 are owned by Balyasny Asset Lc. Halsey Associate Ct holds 0.44% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 15,839 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 33,400 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.01% or 8,037 shares. Moreover, Next Century Growth Investors has 0.93% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Amer Natl Registered Advisor invested in 0.44% or 4,640 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 21,349 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth invested in 0.16% or 4,349 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 5,730 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Commercial Bank has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 132 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 6,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Profit Limited Liability Corp reported 2.88% stake.