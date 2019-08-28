As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Rose, Citadel Advisors Lifted Stake; As Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Trimmed Position

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 292.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 433,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The hedge fund held 581,403 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67M, up from 148,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 5.24M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 77.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 88,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 26,155 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 114,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.94. About 267,435 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Fds (Call) by 13,000 shares to 24,000 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Instrs Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:NATI) by 644,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,200 shares, and cut its stake in Trimble Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1.29M shares. Holderness invested in 109,529 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Millrace Asset has invested 1.4% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Hodges Mgmt Inc has invested 1.3% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Optimum Inv Advsrs accumulated 0.38% or 77,900 shares. Architects reported 400 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 3.47M shares. 4,068 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 10,491 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 11.84M shares in its portfolio. Rmb Management Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 38,500 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 12,782 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teton Advisors Inc invested in 82,900 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 144,504 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity.

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.00M for 13.19 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Tru Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 50 shares. Logan Capital Management accumulated 3,985 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Schroder Invest Management Group invested in 0.17% or 1.26M shares. Paradice Inv Mgmt Limited Co owns 3.7% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 586,199 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0.03% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Capital Fund has invested 0.03% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Grandeur Peak Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 91,750 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 16,658 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). State Street Corporation reported 0.01% stake. 48,360 were reported by Crawford Inv Counsel. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 27,731 shares stake. Earnest Limited Company has 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management has 0.12% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 17,649 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.22% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 19,800 shares.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 22,188 shares to 951,063 shares, valued at $76.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 53,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).