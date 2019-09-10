As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Rose, Cardinal Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $7.07 Million; Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Shareholder Banc Funds Co Has Cut Its Stake by $2.61 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 87,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The hedge fund held 269,294 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, down from 356,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $662.25M market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 18,815 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) 1Q EPS 64c; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition of ASB Fincl Corp; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase to Qtrly Div; 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 504,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 769,122 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 1.61 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 16,255 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corporation holds 255 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 24,450 shares. New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.18% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Amer Interest Grp Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 0.09% or 183,787 shares. 840 were reported by Whittier Of Nevada. Moreover, Alpha Windward Lc has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 1,259 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 814,333 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Rmb Ltd Liability invested in 0.13% or 341,329 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust And holds 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 10,000 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). At Bancshares accumulated 88,704 shares. Jane Street Ltd invested in 34,800 shares.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.08 million for 24.19 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 55,012 shares to 424,200 shares, valued at $46.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 29,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 73,577 shares to 288,263 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Southern First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $12,038 activity.

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90M for 11.11 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.62 million shares or 0.57% less from 10.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 72,564 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Co reported 59,958 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 10,033 shares. Bridgeway Cap Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 82,950 shares. Banc Funds Company Lc invested in 0.62% or 269,294 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsr Incorporated reported 33,919 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 0% or 215,638 shares. Indexiq Advsrs accumulated 50,615 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp has invested 0.12% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Shell Asset Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The accumulated 0.02% or 455,534 shares. Private Management Inc holds 0.51% or 334,667 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability invested in 11,856 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.04% or 120,552 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 30,575 shares.