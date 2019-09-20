As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Shares Rose, Perkins Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $339,900; Broadfin Capital Stake in Mirati Therapeutics (Call) (MRTX) Increased by $5.35 Million as Stock Price Rose

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 56.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 15,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 11,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 27,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 5.18M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) (MRTX) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 51,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.60M, up from 148,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $92. About 546,034 shares traded or 6.51% up from the average. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $459.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 3.09 million shares to 2.77 million shares, valued at $10.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 2.77M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 2.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold MRTX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.63 million shares or 8.46% more from 34.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% or 269,790 shares. Guggenheim Lc accumulated 2,560 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Gru has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). 3,130 are held by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Goldman Sachs owns 286,141 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sarissa Mngmt LP has 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 267,983 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). 58,123 are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Axa has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 8,330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,300 shares. Avoro Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 13.75% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Sei Investments Com has 12,195 shares.

Since July 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $77.64 million activity. $6.37M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares were sold by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). D E Shaw holds 5.11 million shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 76,512 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 13,595 shares. 677,045 were reported by Swiss National Bank & Trust. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 493 shares in its portfolio. 50,796 were reported by Profund Advisors. The New York-based Gabelli And Company Invest Advisers has invested 1.08% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Nwq Investment Mgmt Ltd Co reported 780,527 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 3.11% or 3.31 million shares. Oregon-based Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.1% stake. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 9,037 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 215,000 shares in its portfolio.