As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Share Value Rose, Perkins Capital Management Has Decreased by $339,900 Its Holding; Cincinnati Fin (CINF) Valuation Rose While Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Lifted by $17.72 Million Its Position

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Cincinnati Fin (CINF) by 788.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 172,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 193,801 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.09M, up from 21,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Cincinnati Fin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $112.41. About 9,812 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 56.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 15,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 11,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 27,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 145,367 shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 24,790 were accumulated by Lpl Fin Llc. Donaldson Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Indiana-based fund reported 2,287 shares. Virtu Fin owns 2,290 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Monarch Mngmt Inc has 42,498 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancorporation Corp holds 13,877 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Incorporated reported 126,637 shares. Zacks Invest Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 216,153 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated owns 0.18% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 2,583 shares. 11,465 were reported by Pennsylvania. Mackay Shields Ltd Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Horizon Invs Lc owns 7,661 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 29,322 shares.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 2,058 shares to 319,600 shares, valued at $116.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,811 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $19,965 activity.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q1 2019: Cincinnati Financial – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting CINF Put And Call Options For March 2020 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Advanced Fan-out Technology Breakthrough: Deca Technologies’ M-Seriesâ„¢ Identified in Samsung S10, Xiaomi Mi 9 and LG G8 Handsets – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 9, 2019 : CSCO, CY, CMCSA, COG, SBBP, LYFT, T, ELAN, WBA, PFE, HES, MS – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Harvest Mgmt has invested 0.76% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Bahl And Gaynor holds 124,439 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com owns 33,636 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 30,016 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.05% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Smithfield Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 150 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 506,988 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 659,429 shares. First Manhattan invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 84,446 were reported by Us Bank & Trust De. State Street Corp has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Havens Ltd Liability Com owns 2.74% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 175,000 shares.