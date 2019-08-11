As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Share Price Rose, Villere St Denis J & Co Lifted Holding by $1.68 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Apg Asset Management Nv Has Trimmed Position by $36.52 Million

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 143,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381.74 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 906,642 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 119,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 5.27M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.56 million, up from 5.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.68. About 3.85 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Commercial Bank has 88,704 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Regions Financial Corp has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Moreover, Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 10,491 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 22,762 shares or 0% of the stock. Cardinal Cap Mngmt Ltd Ct holds 769,122 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Lc stated it has 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested in 0.02% or 3.47M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 476,228 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 183,787 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Perkins Cap Mgmt invested 0.27% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Nippon Life Americas reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Twin Tree Lp has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Fincl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0.02% or 7.00M shares. Park National Oh reported 21,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 52,687 shares to 479,700 shares, valued at $79.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 9,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650,459 shares, and cut its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.84 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.