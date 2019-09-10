As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Trimmed Position by $1.16 Million; Silver Point Capital LP Has Trimmed Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $79.51 Million

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The hedge fund held 416,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 499,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.19. About 10.27 million shares traded or 56.59% up from the average. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 6.93M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 117,500 shares. 63,487 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,115 shares. 13D Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.72 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications stated it has 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 300,000 were accumulated by Segantii Capital Mgmt Limited. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 4.79 million shares. 4.03M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc owns 25,139 shares. Kwmg Llc accumulated 0% or 442 shares. Strs Ohio holds 28,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jabodon Pt invested in 491,393 shares. Dupont Capital holds 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 143,914 shares. Bamco owns 0.03% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 746,246 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 482,013 shares.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 10, 2019 : CZR, LVS, XOG, EQH, BABA, QQQ, ESI, IGT, IRM, TMUS, VIAB, MSFT – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment expands sports betting footprint – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Lay Out Japan Plans – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Cypress Semiconductor (CY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cypress (CY) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – FXL, I, OKTA, CY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profit Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 53,400 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 280,219 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 10,650 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 498,866 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 100 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 130,173 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Lp accumulated 1.98M shares. Citigroup Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 99,556 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). City Com owns 443 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 10,901 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.03% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 10,000 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 42 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4.38 million were reported by Robecosam Ag.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity.