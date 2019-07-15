As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Share Price Rose, Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Cut by $1.16 Million Its Position; As Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Share Value Declined, Autonomy Capital LP Has Lifted Stake

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 532,181 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 416,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 499,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 3.95 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and BBVA Banco Frances Stocks All Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea James P. O’Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/1/2017 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2017, Marketwatch.com published: “Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. ADR – MarketWatch” on August 25, 2016. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $437,418 activity. Thad Trent sold $261,032 worth of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cypress (CY) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cypress Semiconductor a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GDI, MDSO and CY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Slack Overvalued? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PDOB, CRAY and CY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 95,865 shares to 150,865 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 626,645 were accumulated by Swiss Financial Bank. Wells Fargo Comm Mn holds 0.02% or 3.47M shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Lc holds 0.04% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 1.71M shares. 82,900 were accumulated by Teton Advsr. American Century has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 24,791 shares. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 894,803 were accumulated by Phocas. At Retail Bank invested in 88,704 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 1.62M shares. Moreover, Reilly Limited Company has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Citigroup owns 99,556 shares. Tcw holds 9.52 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 977,305 shares.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 29.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CY’s profit will be $69.51 million for 29.61 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.