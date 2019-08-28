As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Share Price Rose, Kennedy Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.09 Million Its Holding; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake Maintained by Scharf Investments Llc

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 77,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 556,026 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, down from 633,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.44B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. It is down 30.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 113,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 2.14M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Floater Certificates, Series 2018-XM0638; 05/05/2018 – Dealbook: Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2018: Buffett Sticks With Wells Fargo; 03/04/2018 – Great Rock Capital Closes Leverage Facility with Wells Fargo; 04/05/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC P.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $6; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Wells Fargo Earnings Reflect Broad-Based Declines; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Releases 2017 CSR Report, Reinforces Commitment to Donate More Than $400 Million to Non-Profits in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Will Probably Avoid Declaring `Mission Accomplished’

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Warren Buffett Stocks Tumble to Near 52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 21,894 shares to 873,108 shares, valued at $83.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 147,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,080 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One invested in 0.59% or 2.26 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 383,784 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 43,564 shares. Guggenheim Ltd holds 0.09% or 223,895 shares in its portfolio. 28,717 are owned by Sfe Investment Counsel. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com invested 0.34% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation holds 175,562 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Altavista Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.3% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 108,810 were accumulated by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability has 0.77% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 368,086 shares. Moreover, Personal Capital Advsrs Corp has 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.39 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd owns 14,437 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fin reported 27.84M shares. Whittier Co, California-based fund reported 341,964 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity.

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Infineon (IFNNY) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on Cypress Semiconductor – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Cypress Semiconductor Stock Surged Today – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 735,622 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $11.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 51,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 39,557 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Epoch Investment Prtn invested in 4.11M shares or 0.27% of the stock. Kopp Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 315,806 shares. Holderness Commerce has invested 0.78% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 71,600 are owned by Sumitomo Life Company. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 476,228 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 15,302 were reported by Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Scotia Incorporated holds 36,124 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com reported 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Castleark Management Ltd Liability holds 0.29% or 514,677 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 1.09M shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Smithfield holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 247,067 shares stake. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc holds 106,830 shares.