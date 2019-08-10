As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Share Price Rose, Holder Robertson Opportunity Capital Cut Holding by $1.16 Million; As Orix Corp. Ads (IX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Confluence Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $402,002

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Orix Corp. Ads (IX) by 45.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 5,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 6,769 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 12,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Orix Corp. Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.45. About 33,680 shares traded. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 16.17% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Daikyo 8840.T -2017/18 group results; 10/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – UPDATES ON PROPOSED MERGER WITH OMAN ORIX LEASING COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Orix 8591.T -2017/18 parent results; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR: ORIX Life Rtgs Affmd, Then Withdrawn At Co.’s Request; 09/05/2018 – ORIX 8591.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) NET PROFIT 313.14 BLN YEN (+14.6 %); 04/05/2018 – DZ BANK OPTING TO SELL INDIVIDUAL DVB ASSETS STARTING WITH AVIATION AND LAND TRANSPORT PORTFOLIOS; 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Rev Y2.86T Vs Y2.68T; 08/03/2018 – Scott Croul Named to Head Small Balance Loan Platform for RED Mortgage Capital, LLC; 30/05/2018 – Orix Ready to Spend Almost $1 Billion on European Clean Energy; 09/05/2018 – ORIX USA Corporation Rebrands to Reflect ORIX Group’s Global Presence

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The hedge fund held 416,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 499,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.68. About 3.85 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,800 shares to 24,400 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holdings Llc, West Virginia-based fund reported 443 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp reported 5.42M shares stake. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company owns 32,580 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us National Bank De accumulated 0% or 89,642 shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability owns 0.72% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 778,579 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 129,700 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Fifth Third Retail Bank accumulated 2,431 shares. Cap Rech owns 2.80 million shares. Frontier Cap Management Company Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 17,176 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 493 shares. Somerset Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 2,841 shares. Raymond James & Assocs owns 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 46,498 shares. Hsbc Hldg Pcl holds 81,276 shares.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.63 million for 23.63 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

