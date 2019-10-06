As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Market Valuation Rose, Perkins Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $339,900; Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Value Rose While Azimuth Capital Management Raised Stake by $1.57 Million

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 56.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 15,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 11,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 27,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 2.10M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 101.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 78,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 155,125 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24M, up from 76,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 6.22M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT; 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05; 09/04/2018 – CANADA’S PM SAYS HAD GOOD CONVERSATIONS ON SUNDAY NIGHT WITH PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA, GIVES NO DETAILS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Common Stock (CY) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Skyworks Solutions vs. Cypress Semiconductors – The Motley Fool” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analysts weigh potential Cypress Semi sale – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cypress Semiconductor Stock Jumped 15% in April – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 840 shares. M&T Bancorporation accumulated 0.02% or 154,649 shares. Villere St Denis J And Limited Liability has 1.04% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 759,970 shares. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 260,618 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp owns 57,861 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 2.54M are owned by Epoch Invest Partners. First Personal Finance Services holds 0.04% or 6,200 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.81% or 1.31 million shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 114,713 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 1,200 shares. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.04% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). D E Shaw & Company invested 0.14% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Water Island Cap Limited Liability Co reported 473,732 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.02% or 2.93M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.33M for 24.38 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,267 shares to 44,774 shares, valued at $11.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 34,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,015 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc invested in 5.13 million shares. Raymond James Associates stated it has 6.34M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. British Columbia Management Corp stated it has 566,844 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cna Fincl Corp reported 2.17% stake. Moreover, Amica Retiree Trust has 0.14% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 8,044 shares. Old National Fincl Bank In has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 907,918 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Syntal Capital Partners Ltd Liability Com accumulated 24,960 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd owns 90,251 shares. Quaker Capital Invs Ltd Company invested 10.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). North Star Investment Management holds 17,941 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bank holds 1.4% or 212,146 shares. Moreover, Vanguard has 0.13% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 163.65M shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 299,564 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 3,002 shares.