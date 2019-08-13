As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Stevens Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $893,298; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Raised Its Stake by $508,320

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 61.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 63,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The hedge fund held 39,557 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $590,000, down from 103,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 2.16M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 6,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 132,043 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67 million, up from 125,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $70.41. About 6.93M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 29,990 shares to 31,108 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 23,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,810 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.64M for 23.81 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

