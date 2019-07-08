As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Ls Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding; As Ebay (EBAY) Market Value Rose, Holder Marathon Partners Equity Management Lowered Stake

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 117,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 2.32 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Its Platforms, for a Total of 171 M Global Active Buyers; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 24,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 778,579 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 802,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.32. About 1.98M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $428.91 million for 20.15 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 20,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $11.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,000 shares, and has risen its stake in E L F Beauty Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.18% or 582,662 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 122,688 shares. Dubuque National Bank & reported 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Oak Associates Oh reported 612,050 shares. Pitcairn Company stated it has 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Creative Planning accumulated 35,654 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Parsec Financial Management has 0.03% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 12,031 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 969,150 shares. Twin Mgmt owns 149,120 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability invested in 60 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 16,427 shares. First Manhattan has 144,992 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 210,438 shares. Dupont stated it has 12,598 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Highbridge Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 40,000 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 9,176 shares to 127,233 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 15,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Small (VBR).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $437,418 activity. Thad Trent sold $261,032 worth of stock or 17,000 shares. El-Khoury Hassane sold $55,900 worth of stock.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 29.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CY’s profit will be $69.51 million for 29.37 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 24,450 shares. 33,220 are held by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Loeb Prtnrs has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 1,700 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 778,579 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 431 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.1% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 1.75 million shares. 44,439 are owned by Dupont Capital Management. Blair William & Company Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 36,154 shares. First Advsrs LP owns 801,890 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 80,842 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 126,845 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Limited Liability owns 61,507 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 50,234 shares. Secor Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 78,224 shares. Brookstone Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

