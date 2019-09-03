As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Market Valuation Rose, Blackrock Upped Its Position by $4.28 Million; Kames Capital Plc Has Increased Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 305,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 35.70M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $532.57M, up from 35.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 1.54 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 4,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 132,078 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.36 million, up from 127,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $9.48 during the last trading session, reaching $501.86. About 169,491 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 137,453 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $73.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 359,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 129,700 shares. Kopp Advisors Ltd Liability holds 3.81% or 315,806 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 24,791 shares. Financial Architects Inc has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 1.48 million were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research holds 0.03% or 401,615 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 2.7% or 4.38M shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc reported 0.06% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Snow Cap Mgmt LP has 0.08% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 83,711 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Sigma Planning owns 14,315 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Cambridge Inv Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 91,914 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Incorporated invested in 2.28% or 1.53M shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Counsel holds 450 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Pennsylvania-based Gardner Lewis Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.68% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Riverpark Mgmt Lc accumulated 12,879 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank & Company holds 0.08% or 837 shares in its portfolio. Highland Mgmt LP holds 0.18% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 5,000 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 802 shares. Biondo Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 67,887 shares for 9.72% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.18% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 10,620 were accumulated by Mackenzie Fincl. Barclays Public Limited holds 126,655 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advsr owns 481 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 89,097 shares. Moreover, Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il has 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Captrust Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 86 shares.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. by 1.20 million shares to 19,513 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Sf Inc. by 102,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 917,928 shares, and cut its stake in Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).