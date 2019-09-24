As Cypress Semiconductor Corporat (CY) Share Price Rose, Oakbrook Investments Trimmed Position by $402,600; Novare Capital Management Has Boosted Nustar Energy LP (NS) Position by $395,550

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 22.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 14,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 80,554 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, up from 65,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 321,499 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NUSTAR ENERGY, LP AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q EPU $1.15; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS LLC – NUSTAR ENERGY L.P AND SUBSIDIARIES’ QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 08/03/2018 Fitch Affirms NuStar Energy, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $250M, EST. $166.7M; 18/05/2018 – NuStar to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON LIMITED PARTNERS $1.15 PER UNIT; 08/03/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corporat (CY) by 47.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 20,200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, down from 38,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corporat for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 3.26 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Invs Limited holds 0% or 684 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 5.39 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 93,500 shares. Sei Investments Co holds 147,533 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 682 shares in its portfolio. Vertex One Asset Management invested 0.61% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Mason Street Advsr Limited Com owns 0.09% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 195,050 shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 1.44M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 593,674 shares. Gabelli & Advisers accumulated 1.08% or 452,745 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Dynamic Cap Management Ltd invested 2.69% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Services has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4,473 shares to 27,553 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) by 4,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.63M for 24.29 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $656.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,001 shares to 42,554 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 21,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,954 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).