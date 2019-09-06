As Cypress Semiconductor Com (CY) Valuation Rose, Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Boosted Position; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Rose, Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding by $78.40 Million

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Com (CY) by 106.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 39,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 75,880 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 36,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.11. About 243,377 shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 68,279 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renasant Corp Com (NASDAQ:RNST) by 28,550 shares to 81,065 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc Com (NYSE:BWA) by 101,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,352 shares, and cut its stake in Integer Hldgs Corp Com.