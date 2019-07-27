As Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Valuation Rose, Dafna Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $698,100; Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Stock Rose While Smithfield Trust Company Has Trimmed by $2.57 Million Its Holding

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 53,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 278,811 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 332,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $438.28M market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 458,050 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 24,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,573 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, down from 92,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CymaBay And Seladelpar In NASH: The Moment – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics: Targeting Primary Biliary Cholangitis And Then Onto NASH – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CymaBay +4.8% as Raymond James fades 45% sell-off – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CymaBay Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CymaBay Therapeutics Presents Data in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at DDW 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Hldgs by 150,000 shares to 305,000 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 61,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR).

Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.36 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Kimberly-Clark Sees a Brighter Year Ahead – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why P&G (PG) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Supports Local Cincinnati Organizations as Presenting Sponsor of Cincinnati Music Festival – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Ltd has invested 7.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability reported 356,883 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Howard Cap reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Monarch Capital Mgmt invested in 2.28% or 60,398 shares. 9,776 were reported by Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Co. The Wisconsin-based First Business Finance has invested 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3.02% or 72,965 shares in its portfolio. Birinyi Assoc Incorporated accumulated 12,709 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Moreover, Wheatland Advsr has 1.73% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 21,748 shares. Iberiabank holds 1.74% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 143,895 shares. Iron Financial Ltd Company has 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,903 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 2,529 shares. Mariner has 0.99% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 670,172 shares. Glovista Ltd Company stated it has 4,437 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerging Markets (Iemg) (IEMG) by 12,883 shares to 180,365 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Mid Cap (Vo) (VO) by 2,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,306 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P 500 (Ivv) (IVV).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.