As Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Valuation Rose, Apis Capital Advisors Trimmed by $650,000 Its Holding; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Moller Financial Services Has Trimmed Stake by $657,592

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.91M market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 317,992 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 6,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,108 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, down from 15,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $114.5. About 3.28 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital City Company Fl holds 39,334 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. 48,293 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company. Centurylink Mngmt reported 1.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0.74% or 1.14 million shares. Hardman Johnston Global Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 19,678 shares. Community Trust And Inv has 117,070 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel invested in 5.27% or 2.37M shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Incorporated holds 0.04% or 4,804 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meyer Handelman invested in 660,135 shares or 3.42% of the stock. Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Co holds 4.7% or 86,013 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt has 0.65% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.20M shares. Fairview Cap Management holds 0.22% or 40,369 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 4.16 million shares. Piedmont Advsrs has invested 0.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70 million and $223.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 11,700 shares to 26,004 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 156,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500. 4,395 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. $1.98M worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million. 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of stock or 19,049 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.00 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.36 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% EPS growth.

