As Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Trimmed Holding by $513,435; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $3.75 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 39,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 219,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 93,277 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 2,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 5,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $15.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1770.87. About 1.62 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribers; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying local sales tax in cities across the US; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again; 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS; 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon; 03/04/2018 – No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 18/05/2018 – AIRTEL AND AMAZON INDIA INTRODUCE AFFORDABLE 4G SMARTPHONES AT PRICE STARTING AT 3399 RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Sears: Installation Offer for Any Brand of Tires on Amazon.com; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Group Ltd Liability has 162 shares. Fincl Advisory Gp invested in 0.21% or 418 shares. Markel Corporation holds 2.78% or 93,237 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt reported 4,765 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 2.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marco Investment Mgmt holds 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 313 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc holds 0.08% or 143 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 122,866 shares. Moreover, Cls Invests Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 109 shares. Capital Investors invested in 3.16% or 4.13 million shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 1,453 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 7.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 25,400 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur, Illinois-based fund reported 25,270 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.61 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 8,475 shares to 36,043 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).