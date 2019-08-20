As Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stock Value Declined, Dafna Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $698,100; As Nike Class B (NKE) Share Price Rose, Adams Express Company Has Lifted by $2.72 Million Its Stake

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 53,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 278,811 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 332,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $410.15M market cap company. The stock increased 4.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 165,074 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 315,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.59 million, up from 283,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $80.81. About 2.80M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 92,984 shares to 330,667 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 571,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brazil-based Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 1.78% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Co invested in 6,513 shares. Pictet Bank Ltd reported 13,084 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd owns 616,761 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 1.72% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 17,648 shares. Ims Capital Management owns 8,001 shares. Chilton Investment Co Lc stated it has 3,358 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 296,614 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mu Invests has 3.99% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 20,696 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Liability. Hhr Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 308,806 shares. Peoples Services Corp reported 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj holds 0.09% or 34,575 shares.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) by 12,200 shares to 9,800 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).