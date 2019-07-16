As Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stock Rose, Perceptive Advisors Boosted Its Position by $22.75 Million; Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Ls Investment Advisors Has Cut Position as Market Valuation Rose

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 16,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,391 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, down from 131,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.81. About 4.59M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.75M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.95 million, up from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $444.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 405,510 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi invested 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Paradigm Capital Management Ny owns 8,000 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt Inc holds 46,586 shares. Sit Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 270,795 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn owns 215,858 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Company accumulated 36,832 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 1.31M shares. Boston Inc owns 62,642 shares. Canandaigua Bank And invested in 46,377 shares. Endurant Capital Management Lp holds 0.76% or 23,966 shares. Bath Savings Trust Communications accumulated 51,304 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.01 million shares. Hills Bank & Trust Communications invested in 0.6% or 28,095 shares. Rhenman & Partners Asset Mgmt holds 259,552 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 29 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.19 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 3,859 shares to 81,322 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S/T Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Communications Corp.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G had bought 3,455 shares worth $249,875.