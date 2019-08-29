As Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Shares Declined, Shareholder Opaleye Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.28 Million; Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.78 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30 million, down from 725,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.82% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 298,434 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 9,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,809 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 19,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.96M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Boston Channel: Boston’s flagship Apple store robbed, person hurt; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his Apple shares too early; 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 09/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Korea likely to be third country to fine Apple for unfair contracts with carriers; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one way for that, is I think everyone needs to learn to code . . . Software is nothing more, or coding is nothing more than a way to express yourself. It’s a language; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $165.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,810 shares to 15,778 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,201 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

