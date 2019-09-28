As Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Share Value Declined, Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake by $1.30 Million; As Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Price Rose, Sands Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 256.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 410,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 570,524 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.52 million, up from 160,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 10.14 million shares traded or 82.15% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – SEES 2018 ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING ITEMS IN A RANGE OF $1.37 TO $1.41 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – BSX EXPECTS 60 MINS WILL COVER INFO ALREADY PUBLICLY AVAILABLE; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 185,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, up from 715,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 451,256 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $33.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 79,863 shares to 3.11M shares, valued at $851.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 285,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has 0.2% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 848,292 shares. Sivik Healthcare Ltd Co holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 200,000 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 0% or 13,703 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). World Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 94,183 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt holds 0.91% or 20,714 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department invested in 0.02% or 5,820 shares. Victory Inc holds 92,885 shares. Continental Advisors owns 24,007 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa, a France-based fund reported 1.26 million shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 341 shares. Sit Investment holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 112,705 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company reported 771,043 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested 0.21% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 12,347 shares.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covetrus Inc by 617,769 shares to 32,231 shares, valued at $788,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 112,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invitae Corp.