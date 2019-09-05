As Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Share Value Declined, Holder Opaleye Management Cut Position by $2.28 Million; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Valuation Rose, Holder Colony Group Decreased Stake

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30M, down from 725,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $415.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 448,483 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 33.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 2,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 3,972 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 6,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $386.23. About 659,200 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Hewson Says Trump Influenced the F-35 Deal (Video); 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin takes the lion’s share of DoD funds with nearly 90 percent of revenue coming from the federal government; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 06/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers First HC-130J Combat King II To California Air National Guard; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers; 27/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines, Sikorsky eye contract for more CH-53K helicopters soon; 22/05/2018 – Israel says first country to use U.S.-made F-35 in combat; 17/05/2018 – Lockheed Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sees F-35 Price Dropping to $80 Million (Video)

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 157,534 shares to 206,432 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.20 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 240,000 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $16.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.