As Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Share Price Rose, Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Upped Stake by $10.27 Million; Stewart & Patten Co Position in Norfolk Southern Grp (NSC) Has Lowered by $502,200

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 789,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.71M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.79 million, up from 4.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $445.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 941,037 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Grp (NSC) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,150 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $776,000, down from 6,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $205.9. About 1.53M shares traded or 4.74% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph sold $858,097 worth of stock or 4,761 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.67M for 18.00 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 9,370 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 93,800 shares. U S Glob Inc reported 2,063 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 60,908 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.25% or 4,984 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd holds 1.15% or 154,776 shares in its portfolio. 35 are owned by Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership. Kings Point Cap Mngmt owns 1,643 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bartlett & Co Ltd Co has 0.69% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Primecap Ca invested in 275,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund holds 5,317 shares. Moreover, Old Point Tru Fincl Services N A has 2.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 11,437 are held by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Lc. Fulton Fincl Bank Na stated it has 5,127 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.