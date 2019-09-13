As Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Market Value Declined, Ghost Tree Capital Has Raised by $1.75 Million Its Holding; Navellier & Associates Cut Its Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Position by $3.29 Million

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) by 88.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 11,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The hedge fund held 1,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $413,000, down from 13,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $271.05. About 19,976 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 513,578 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 35,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,000 shares, and cut its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $98.50M for 59.97 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth Management invested in 0% or 5 shares. Davis R M owns 135,644 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. 61,754 were accumulated by Tekla Mngmt Limited Co. Cls Investments Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Westpac invested in 0% or 31,501 shares. Glenmede Communication Na has 740 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,049 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. 4,054 are owned by Cacti Asset Limited Liability. Ftb, Tennessee-based fund reported 403 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Llc stated it has 272,444 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. British Columbia Invest Mngmt has invested 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cetera Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc reported 568,322 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 1,698 shares. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 1,608 shares.